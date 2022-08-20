Arellano takes control early, eases to victory over Perpetual

ARELLANO ended its Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup campaign on a high, routing an undermanned Perpetual team, 84-66, Saturday in San Juan.

Cade Flores finally earned his first win as a Chief, delivering 18 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, two assists, and one block.

His early assault allowed Arellano to build an early 15-point lead, 39-24, on the way to their first victory earned on the court after getting a win by forfeiture over Mapua on Monday.

The Chiefs still saw the Altas cut the lead down to just seven, 65-58, before responding with a 19-5 finishing kick to seal off the victory.

Wilmar Oftana shot 4-of-5 from deep to lead Arellano with 20 points, four boards, and three assists, while Jade Talampas had eight in the win.

"I've been telling the players na this tournament is for our advantage. Ito yung aming mga tuneup kumbaga and I'm happy na kung titignan mo yung linaro namin, we have learned so many things," said coach Cholo Martin, with his side ending their campaign at 2-6 in Group A.

Joey Barcuma led Perpetual with 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Altas played without main men Jielo Razon and Kim Aurin as they fell to 2-6.

The scores:

Arellano 84 - Oftana 20, Flores 18, Talampas 8, Doromal 7, Punzalan 7, Mallari 5, Sunga 5, Oliva 4, Ongotan 4, Tolentino 1, Tan 0.

Perpetual 66 - Barcuma 15, Cuevas 13, Orgo 12, Boral 9, Flores 5, Nunez 4, Gelsano 4, Udugan 2, Cauguiran 2, Kawamura 0.

Quarterscores: 24-15; 48-37; 65-52; 84-66.

