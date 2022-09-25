Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Sep 25
    NCAA-MENS

    NCAA postpones Sunday doubleheader due to Typhoon Karding

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    DUE to super typhoon Karding, the NCAA has postponed its Sunday doubleheader.

    The NCAA Management Committee, upon the consultation with basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante, has decided to pull the plug on the games at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    St. Benilde (3-1) was set to face Jose Rizal University (2-2) at 12 p.m. and San Beda (2-2) was scheduled to take on Perpetual (2-2) at 3 p.m.

    The new playdatwas will ba announced later.

