San Sebastian games postponed as six players test COVID-19 positive

SAN Sebastian's games against Lyceum on Saturday and Emilio Aguinaldo on Tuesday have been postponed with six players testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources closely monitoring the situation confirmed the positive tests which put them under health and safety protocols and would render all of the Golden Stags as close contacts.

Rules stipulated by the NCAA for the seniors basketball tournament of Season 98 state that once two players render positive tests, the team is required to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period before being tested again.

The league is set to announce a new schedule, although it would mean that the one-game slate on Saturday between San Sebastian and Lyceum is already scrapped.

It also meant that the match between Letran and Mapua, a rematch of last season's Finals, will be the lone fixture for Tuesday with the San Sebastian-EAC game scrapped.

The Golden Stags currently hold an even 2-2 slate behind Romel Calahat, Ichie Altamirano, and Jessie Sumoda, with their last game being a 78-71 loss to San Beda last Wednesday.

