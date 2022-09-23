Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 23
    NCAA-MENS

    San Sebastian games postponed as six players test COVID-19 positive

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    San Sebastian San Beda
    The Stags in action against San Beda.
    PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

    SAN Sebastian's games against Lyceum on Saturday and Emilio Aguinaldo on Tuesday have been postponed with six players testing positive for COVID-19.

    San Sebastian games postponed

    Sources closely monitoring the situation confirmed the positive tests which put them under health and safety protocols and would render all of the Golden Stags as close contacts.

    Rules stipulated by the NCAA for the seniors basketball tournament of Season 98 state that once two players render positive tests, the team is required to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period before being tested again.

    The league is set to announce a new schedule, although it would mean that the one-game slate on Saturday between San Sebastian and Lyceum is already scrapped.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      It also meant that the match between Letran and Mapua, a rematch of last season's Finals, will be the lone fixture for Tuesday with the San Sebastian-EAC game scrapped.

      The Golden Stags currently hold an even 2-2 slate behind Romel Calahat, Ichie Altamirano, and Jessie Sumoda, with their last game being a 78-71 loss to San Beda last Wednesday.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Stags in action against San Beda.
      PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again