Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Oct 12
    NCAA-MENS

    San Beda mauls Perpetual to end up-and-down first round on a high

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    James Kwekuteye
    PHOTO: NCAA

    SAN Beda frustrated Perpetual, 71-52, in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    JB Bahio led the way with his 16 points and eight rebounds as the Red Lions rebounded from a loss to league-leader Benilde and moved up to joint fourth place with Letran at 6-3.

    [READ: Letran survives scare from EAC]

    James Kwekuteye also bucked his poor 3-of-12 shooting to record a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards, as Justine Sanchez got 12 points and two rebounds in the win.

    San Beda was quick to set the tone in the game, jumping to a 25-11 start and refused to step on the brakes, extending that lead to its biggest at 22 points.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Compounding the Altas woes were their paltry 20-percent field goal shooting, with old reliables Kim Aurin and Jielo Razon combining for a disastrous 4-of-27 clip.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      JP Boral tallied 14 points and six rebounds to pace the Altas, who lost back-to-back games and ended the first round at 4-5.

      The scores:

      SAN BEDA 71 - Bahio 16, Kwekuteye 12, Sanchez 12, Ynot 7, Andrada 6, Alfaro 5, Cometa 5, Jopia 5, Payosing 2, Tagle 1, Cuntapay 0, Visser 0, Alloso 0, Tagala 0.

      Watch Now

      PERPETUAL 52 - Boral 14, Aurin 10, Barcuma 7, Razon 5, Ferreras 5, Martel 4, Omega 2, Abis 2, Flores 2, Nitura 1, Egan 0, Orgo 0, Cuevas 0, Roque 0.

      Quarters: 25-11, 36-24, 56-39, 71-52.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: NCAA

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again