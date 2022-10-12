San Beda mauls Perpetual to end up-and-down first round on a high

SAN Beda frustrated Perpetual, 71-52, in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

JB Bahio led the way with his 16 points and eight rebounds as the Red Lions rebounded from a loss to league-leader Benilde and moved up to joint fourth place with Letran at 6-3.

James Kwekuteye also bucked his poor 3-of-12 shooting to record a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards, as Justine Sanchez got 12 points and two rebounds in the win.

San Beda was quick to set the tone in the game, jumping to a 25-11 start and refused to step on the brakes, extending that lead to its biggest at 22 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Compounding the Altas woes were their paltry 20-percent field goal shooting, with old reliables Kim Aurin and Jielo Razon combining for a disastrous 4-of-27 clip.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

JP Boral tallied 14 points and six rebounds to pace the Altas, who lost back-to-back games and ended the first round at 4-5.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 71 - Bahio 16, Kwekuteye 12, Sanchez 12, Ynot 7, Andrada 6, Alfaro 5, Cometa 5, Jopia 5, Payosing 2, Tagle 1, Cuntapay 0, Visser 0, Alloso 0, Tagala 0.

Watch Now

PERPETUAL 52 - Boral 14, Aurin 10, Barcuma 7, Razon 5, Ferreras 5, Martel 4, Omega 2, Abis 2, Flores 2, Nitura 1, Egan 0, Orgo 0, Cuevas 0, Roque 0.

Quarters: 25-11, 36-24, 56-39, 71-52.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.