Letran Knights survive scare from cellar-dwelling EAC Generals

LETRAN evaded a huge upset from winless Emilio Aguinaldo College as it pulled off a 72-68 win on Wednesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Kurt Reyson had seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-sealing freebies with 3.2 seconds left, as he shot 3-of-5 from deep and collected three rebounds and two assists and help the Knights nab this third straight victory.

King Caralipio topped Letran with 16 points and seven boards, while Brent Paraiso just missed out on a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds as the defending champs finished the first round with a 6-3 record.

This win, however, almost wasn't to be as the Knights could not sustain their hot start and saw that lead dwindle down as the game progressed.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Mac Balowa got the Generals within two, 70-68, after a three with 1:04 left, and kept that window open after forcing Caralipio to a travelling violation.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Allen Liwag and Fran Yu traded misses that kept hopes alive for EAC, but JP Maguliano lost grip of the ball on his drive that led to Reyson's charities in the endgame.

Watch Now

It was a tough defeat for the Generals which remained at the cellar at 0-8.

Liwag led EAC with 20 points and seven boards, Adam Doria had 16 points and three rebounds, and Balowa scored 15.

The scores:

Letran 72 - Caralipio 16, Paraiso 15, Reyson 13, Yu 7, Monje 6, Javillonar 5, Santos 4, Sangalang 2, Olivario 2, Go 2, Bautista 0, Guarino 0.

EAC 68 - Liwag 20, Ad. Doria 16, Balowa 15, Bajon 6, Maguliano 6, Cosejo 4, Angeles 1, Luciano 0, Quinal 0, An. Doria 0, Umpad 0, Bacud 0, Dominguez 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Quarterscores: 28-18; 43-37; 58-54; 72-68.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.