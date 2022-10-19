Lyceum Pirates deal EAC Generals a reality check

LYCEUM dealt Emilio Aguinaldo College a reality check with a 79-73 win in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Mac Guadana erupted for 19 points on 3-of-8 shooting from distance, to go with two steals, one rebound and one assist as the Pirates bounced back from a tough loss to Mapua on Sunday.

The Pirates enjoyed a 19-point lead, 59-40, after a Guadana layup at the 6:17 mark of the third frame, but the Generals slowly inched their way back to within six, 77-71, after a JP Maguliano layup in the last 21 seconds.

Shawn Umali and Omar Larupay quashed that rally with their freebies.

Enoch Valdez nabbed 10 points, six boards, and two assists, as Vince Cunanan got 10 points and two dimes for the Pirates, which moved up to 8-3.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

EAC, on the other hand, was sent crashing back to earth after earning its breakthrough win over league leader St. Benilde last Sunday. The Generals fell to 1-10.

Nat Cosejo led the Generals with 26 points, six boards, four assists, and two steals, as Maguliano registered a double-double of 12 points and 15 boards.

Watch Now

The scores:

LPU 79 - Guadana 19, Valdez 10, Cunanan 10, Umali 7, Vinoya 7, Villegas 6, Bravo 6, Larupay 5, Navarro 4, Penafiel 3, Montano 2.

EAC 73 - Cosejo 26, Balowa 12, Maguliano 12, Cosa 7, Bajon 5, Luciano 4, Liwag 4, Tolentino 3, Ad. Doria 0, Dominguez 0, Angeles 0, Quinal 0.

Quarters: 29-20, 50-38, 65-53, 79-73.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.