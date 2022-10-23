Fran Yu takes over as Letran rips SSC for sixth straight win

FRAN Yu went on a hot streak in the fourth quarter as Letran stretched its win streak to six with a clinical 69-50 triumph over San Sebastian on Sunday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The former Finals MVP fired 11 points in the payoff period as he sparked the Knights' 8-0 start to the fourth quarter that pushed the defending champions comfortably ahead by 17 points, 57-40, with 7:19 remaining.

San Sebastian got within 11, 59-48, but Yu once again slammed the door on the Stags with a big three to make it a 62-48 affair in the last 2:56.

Yu led Letran with 19 points on 3-of-8 clip from distance, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist to bring the Knights up to second place in the standings at 9-3.

Brent Paraiso added 13 points, four boards, and three assists while Kurt Reyson had eight points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Louie Sangalang and Pao Javillonar shouldered the load for the Knights' frontline as they combined for 22 boards.

As potent as San Sebastian's defense was, its offense could not keep up as it only made 29-percent of their shots, including a 3-of-26 clip from three.

Ken Villapando paced the Golden Stags with eight points and nine rebounds, while Rhinwil Yambing got eight points and three boards.

San Sebastian also missed the presence of forward Romel Calahat, who sat out due to a disciplinary action, as it fell to a 3-6 slate.

The scores:

LETRAN 69 - Yu 19, Paraiso 13, Sangalang 8, Reyson 8, Javillonar 7, Caralipio 6, Olivario 5, Guarino 2, Bojorcelo 1, Go 0, Santos 0, Tolentino 0, Monje 0, Miclat 0, Ariar 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 50 - Villapando 8, Yambing 8, Are 6, Altamirano 6, Shanoda 5, Sumoda 4, Escobido 4, Aguilar 4, Una 2, Felebrico 2, Cosari 1, Suico 0, Paglinawan 0, Desoyo 0.

Quarters: 12-15, 34-28, 49-40, 69-50.

