Dave Ildefonso, BJ Andrade redeem selves from 'lazy leaders' jab by Tab

ATENEO coach Tab Baldwin was blunt in his assessment of Dave Ildefonso and BJ Andrade so far in UAAP Season 85.

The two seniors, counted on to be the leaders for the Blue Eagles in this campaign, haven't performed the way the former national coach envisioned them to be that they got it straight from the source.

"Coach Tab, in practice, pulled us together and he just really talked about how pivotal we are, and how we should lead. He called us lazy leaders," Ildefonso shared of that heart-to-heart talk.

It was a remark that caught Ildefonso and Andrade off guard especially as they felt that they have done their best to fill such a role for Ateneo.

Yet Baldwin was blunt in his assessment of the cousins, Ildefonso said.

"I've always kind of tried to be the leader by example kind of player, and I think BJ is like that, too. But coach Tab pulled us in and talked to us and said that won't work for this team," said Ildefonso.

It turned out to be the talk that the two needed to hear as the two led from the front in Ateneo's 91-76 win over University of the East on Sunday.

Ildefonso ignited the Blue Eagles' early attack with his 20 points, four rebounds, and one steal, while Andrade drained three treys for his season-best 11 points, to go with his eight boards, and three assists.

More importantly, the duo showed what kind of leaders they are against a pesky Red Warriors side.

There was nothing lazy there. But they vowed to be even better players and leaders.

"BJ and I, and we tried to make that transition and hopefully through these next practices, through these next games, we'll be better leaders in the eyes of the great coach Tab," said Ildefonso.

Baldwin, for his part, was just glad that his veterans were up to the task, at least in this game against UE.

Yet he was quick to point out that it's not just one game that he's challenging them. Now, it's all about playing consistently knowing how important both Ildefonso and Andrade will be in Ateneo's quest to reclaim the championship.

"BJ and Dave, both as the wings in this game, were going to be pivotal, the way that UE plays, and the way our systems work. Both of them got it going today, and you could see in their eyes," he said.

"I really believe in these two guys a lot and they're so important for our team."

