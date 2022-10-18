Brent Paraiso catches fire as Letran extends win streak to three

LETRAN torched Perpetual late to take a 74-59 rout and extend its win streak to four in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Brent Paraiso waxed hot from deep on 3-of-6 shooting for his 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists for the Knights, who used an explosive 21-3 start to the fourth quarter to kick off the second round on the right foot.

The senior guard's back-to-back treys late in the fourth quarter put the finishing touches to the blowout, 67-43, with 3:59 to play.

Louie Sangalang was also huge in this victory, nabbing a double-double of 10 points, 10 boards, one steal, and one block as the Knights moved up to 7-3.

King Caralipio and Kurt Reyson both had nine points while Pao Javillonar grabbed 12 rebounds to go with his eight points. His bucket in the final 3:05 stretched the lead to its biggest at 28 points, 71-43.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The loss was the third straight for the Altas, who sank to 4-6.

Jielo Razon paced Perpetual with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Joey Barcuma got 11 points, six boards, and two dimes in the defeat.

Watch Now

The scores:

LETRAN 74 - Paraiso 16, Sangalang 10, Caralipio 9, Reyson 9, Javillonar 8, Yu 7, Olivario 3, Santos 2, Tolentino 2, Monje 2, Miclat 2, Go 2, Ariar 1, Guarino 1, Bautista 0.

PERPETUAL 59 - Razon 13, Barcuma 11, Abis 7, Nitura 7, Boral 4, Ferreras 4, Martel 3, Flores 3, Movida 3, Egan 2, Orgo 2, Omega 0, Roque 0, Cuevas 0, Pagaran 0.

Quarters: 22-11, 37-33, 50-40, 74-59.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.