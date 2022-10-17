Arellano-San Beda game postponed as Chiefs placed under health protocols

ARELLANO's game against San Beda on Tuesday will be rescheduled to a later date as the Chiefs were placed under health and safety protocols.

The league said the Chiefs will have this NCAA Season 98 men's basketball game rescheduled after netting at least two positive COVID-19 tests.

That means the Tuesday gameday has been reduced into a lone game that will see Letran face Perpetual at 3 p.m.

Arellano will undergo one more round of tests on Thursday to determine if its game against Letran on Friday will also be postponed.

The Chiefs have been one of the pleasant surprises in this tourney as they hold a 4-5 win-loss record behind Cade Flores, Axel Doromal, and Shane Menina.

Arellano is the third team to have its schedule affected by these positive tests after San Sebastian over three weeks ago and JRU last week.

The Heavy Bombers' last two first round games were rescheduled in the second round, with the clash against San Sebastian set on Friday and versus St. Benilde on Oct. 26.

