    CSB Blazers outduel San Beda, solidifies hold on NCAA lead

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Migz Oczon
    PHOTO: NCAA

    ST. Benilde weathered James Kwekuteye's career night to preserve its spot at the top of the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament with a 78-69 victory over San Beda on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    Migs Oczon pumped in 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, including three of his five three-pointers as the Blazers wrapped up the win that enabled them to stay atop the standings at 7-1.

    He triggered CSB's 8-0 spurt that turned a 63-61 deficit into a 69-63 lead, and once again drained the big trey in the final 51.9 to make it a 74-66 game.

    Will Gozum also imposed his will down low with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists, as Miggy Corteza contributed 11 points, seven boards, and three blocks in a strong statement from the Blazers.

      Kwekuteye did his best to carry San Beda as he shot six treys for his 28 points, eight rebounds, and two steals.

      Gab Cometa snagged 10 points and six boards, while JB Bahio had nine points and 11 rebounds in the loss as the Red Lions dropped to 5-3.

      PHOTO: NCAA

