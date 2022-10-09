Lyceum bounces back with overtime win over San Sebastian

LYCEUM hacked out a 82-79 overtime win over San Sebastian to bounce back in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Sunday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

JM Bravo drilled the go-ahead three from the top of the arc with 58.2 seconds left before Mac Guadana extended the Pirates lead to two with a split from the line in the last 14.1 to make it an 81-79 game.

Guadana then forced Tristan Felebrico to step out of bounds that led to Enoch Valdez making it a three-point game as he only made one of his two free throws in the last 9.2 seconds.

San Sebastian still had a chance to force a second overtime, but Jessie Sumoda's three was way off as time expired.

Guadana had 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals as his overtime contributions more than made up for his split at the 15.0 seconds mark of regulation, missing the second freebie which could have won the game for Lyceum right then and there.

Bravo also scored 14 points and made six boards, and Ato Barba got 11 points and six rebounds for the Pirates, who were coming off a loss to Jose Rizal University.

Shawn Umali had nine points and nine boards as the Pirates improved to a 6-2 record.

Raymart Escobido and Alex Desoyo poured 12 points each for the Golden Stags which slid down to a 2-5 card.

The scores:

Lyceum 82 - Guadana 14, Bravo 14, Barba 11, Umali 9, Penafiel 9, Navarro 8, Valdez 7, Montano 5, Cunanan 3, Larupay 2, Aviles 0, Villegas 0.

San Sebastian 79 - Escobido 12, Desoyo 12, Calahat 9, Felebrico 9, Villapando 7, Altamirano 7, Cosari 7, Sumoda 5, Una 3, Yambing 3, Concha 3, Shanoda 2, Are 0.

Quarterscores: 27-29; 48-46; 61-64; 73-73; 82-79.

