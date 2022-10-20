Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NCAA game between SSC Stags, JRU Bombers postponed

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    John Amores JRU vs Lyceum
    PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

    THE game between San Sebastian and Jose Rizal University in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Friday has been postponed due to health and safety protocols.

    NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Estefanio Boquiron of hosts Emilio Aguinaldo College released a memorandum on Thursday.

    This is the second time both schools have been placed under health protocols.

    Meanwhile, the game between Arellano and Letran will push through as the lone offing at 3 p.m.

      The Chiefs had their game on Tuesday against San Beda shelved but have since been cleared to get back in action after negative tests.

      PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
