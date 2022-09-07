NCAA 98 Preview: San Beda hoping to end run of futility

Last Season: 7-2 (3rd, lost in Final Four)

Head Coach: Yuri Escueta (1st season)

Who's Gone? Coach Boyet Fernandez (now consultant), Rhayyan Amsali

Who's Still Here? James Kwekuteye, JB Bahio, Jacob Cortez

TWO seasons of not being at the top certainly feels weird for San Beda.

And with failed campaigns came changes as Yuri Escueta was installed as the head coach in hopes of bringing the Red Lions back to their glory days this NCAA Season 98.

Aside from that, it's a roster that hardly went any turnover and one that is intent to give James Kwekuteye a fitting sendoff in his final collegiate season.

The Fil-Canadian guard is back for one last go-round in hopes of winning one more ring before exploring what's in store for him outside of Mendiola.

But San Beda's success will not only hinge on Kwekuteye.

Peter Alfaro has been solid in the offseason with Ralph Penuela seeing some minutes in the backcourt.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Incoming sophomores have also been on track in terms of their development, with Jacob Cortez emerging as a dependable playmaker, Tony Ynot being a menace on the wings, and Justine Sanchez and Yukien Andrada establishing their footing down low to help veterans JB Bahio and Damie Cuntapay in manning the paint.

As formidable as the Red Lions are on paper, it pales in comparison to the rosters of the past.

Escueta, though, said that as long as the team follows the system he has put, he's certain that San Beda can go to places this year.

"I'm happy that they've been receptive and they've been willing to learn on what we're putting in for the team. Ang gusto lang naman namin is for them to play with confidence para makuha namin yung goals namin," he said.

