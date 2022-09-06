NCAA 98 Preview: Mapua Cardinals want top spot this time

Last Season: 7-2 (2nd, Runner-up)

Head Coach: Randy Alcantara (3rd season)

Who's Gone? None

Who's Still Here? Paolo Hernandez, Warren Bonifacio, Brian Lacap

MAPUA was happy to make it to the finals last season.

This time out, the Cardinals want it all.

No longer the feel-good kids, the boys of coach Randy Alcantara carry the pressures of being the best bet to take down the Letran juggernaut and once again reign supreme this NCAA Season 98 - a feat that Mapua hasn't achieved in over three decades.

And it has every reason to, with a virtually intact roster coming in this campaign led by last season's Most Improved Player and designated gunner Paolo Hernandez.

Warren Bonifacio remains a force to be reckoned with down low, while Arvin Gamboa has also been a revelation in the offseason.

The question, however, is on the guards Brian Lacap, who was the Cardinals' leading scorer last season, together with Adrian Nocum, Toby Agustin, and Jeric Pido will have to flash that consistent play to complement their frontline.

Mapua missed games in the preseason due to health and safety protocols, and was not able to field full squads, but Alcantara is confident they did enough to prepare for battle.

"Malaki yung experience na na-gain ng mga bata, mula sa D-League, sa Filoil, at sa Pinoyliga para mahanda sila papunta sa NCAA," the coach said.

