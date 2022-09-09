NCAA 98 Preview: Lyceum gets fresh start after woeful run

Last Season: 2-7 (9th)

Head Coach: Gilbert Malabanan (2nd season)

Who's Gone? None

Who's Still Here? Renzo Navarro, Mac Guadana, Ato Barba, Enoch Valdez

LAST season was really a forgettable one for Lyceum.

Armed with promising homegrown recruits and underrated talent with a new head coach at the helm, the lack of preseason preparation really hurt the Pirates, so much so that they stumbled near the bottom of the standings.

Coach Gilbert Malabanan is looking at a reboot as he seeks a clean slate for Lyceum in NCAA Season 98.

"Parang rookie kaming lahat ulit. Hindi maganda yung nangyari last season, pero ngayon na nagkaroon na ng chance lahat na makapaghanda ng mas maigi, alam na nila yung mga responsibility na kailangan nilang gawin para sa team," he said.

Mac Guadana and Ato Barba, stars from the Pirates' high school team, have seized the baton as leaders of the squad.

So have JM Bravo and Maverick Venoya who are hungry to make their impact for Lyceum, as well as big man Shawn Umali.

Renzo Navarro is also back for one more go-round as he looks to provide the veteran leadership that this young Pirates badly need.

Malabanan, however, is keeping a close eye on the progress of hardworking forwards Enoch Valdez and Omar Larupay, both of whom hardly played in the preseason.

If the two can get back to their form much like how they did in their last campaign, LPU can definitely spring a few surprises over the traditional contenders.

