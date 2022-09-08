NCAA 98 Preview: Liwag, Generals look to grab share of limelight

Last Season: 3-6 (7th)

Head Coach: Oliver Bunyi (3rd season)

Who's Gone? Marwin Taywan, CJ Cadua

Who's Still Here? Allen Liwag, Ralph Robin, Kriss Gurtiza

EMILIO Aguinaldo College came oh so close last season, falling just a win short ofthe play-in tournament.

With more experience under their belt, the Generals are hoping to no longer just be any other feel good story but a true dark horse.

"We're never satisfied. Importante sa amin na ma-build yung winning attitude para maabot namin yung gusto naming marating," said coach Oliver Bunyi.

EAC being the hosts of NCAA Season 98 must come with its own sets of pressures, but Bunyi is convinced they can comepete.

Allen Liwag, his confidence high following a short Gilas Pilipinas invite, will be the main man for the Generals as he looks primed to be the next big thing in the NCAA with his imposing presence down low.

Allen Liwag and Co. try to put on a show for the hosts.

Nat Cosejo, JP Maguliano, and JC Luciano join Liwag on the froncourt, one of the strengths for this EAC side.

Expectations are also high for veteran swingmen Ralph Robin and Kriss Gurtiza, both of whom will be counted on to carry the scoring chores for the San Marcelino crew.

Twins Adam and Andrey Doria now take the lead at point guard and try to make things happen for the Generals.

One thing's clear: this is far from the whipping boys that the Generals were in seasons past.

