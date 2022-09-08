NCAA 98 Preview: Cade Flores leads new-look Arellano Chiefs

Last Season: 4-5 (6th, lost in Play-in Tournament)

Head Coach: Cholo Martin (3rd season)

Who's Gone? Justin Arana, Gelo Sablan (now assistant coach), Jordan Sta. Ana

Who's Still Here? Axel Doromal

Who's New? Cade Flores, Wilmar Oftana, Darrel Shane Menina

WITH Justin Arana gone, Arellano is embarking on a fresh start in NCAA Season 98.

Coach Cholo Martin is hopeful that the new faces can fill the gaps left by the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

"Umaasa kami na matutulungan kami ng mga recruits namin, lalo na iba sa kanila veterans na rin," he said.

Fil-Aussie forward Cade Flores will be front and center in that rebuild as he finally gets a chance to showcase his skills after years of being stuck in Far Eastern University's Team B.

So will be Darrel Shane Menina, who's driven to make one strong push in his final collegiate season in his fourth school in seven years.

Focus wll also be on steals leader Axel Doromal, as well as Basti Valencia and Kai Oliva.

Rookie Wilmar Oftana has also had his moments in the offseason, while Niel Tolentino can provide a spark when given the chance.

Pressure is on for Martin as he tries to make his players buy into his system and turn them to the cohesive unit.

It's a tall task, but if the Chiefs do, expect a tough grind for the opposition every single game.

