Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Sep 8
    NCAA-MENS

    NCAA 98 Preview: Cade Flores leads new-look Arellano Chiefs

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Cade Flores
    Cade Flores looks to put on a show in the NCAA after idle years with Far Eastern University.

    Last Season: 4-5 (6th, lost in Play-in Tournament)
    Head Coach: Cholo Martin (3rd season)
    Who's Gone? Justin Arana, Gelo Sablan (now assistant coach), Jordan Sta. Ana
    Who's Still Here? Axel Doromal
    Who's New? Cade Flores, Wilmar Oftana, Darrel Shane Menina

    WITH Justin Arana gone, Arellano is embarking on a fresh start in NCAA Season 98.

    Coach Cholo Martin is hopeful that the new faces can fill the gaps left by the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

    See NCAA 98 Preview: St. Benilde expecting MVP caliber season from Will Gozum

    "Umaasa kami na matutulungan kami ng mga recruits namin, lalo na iba sa kanila veterans na rin," he said.

    Fil-Aussie forward Cade Flores will be front and center in that rebuild as he finally gets a chance to showcase his skills after years of being stuck in Far Eastern University's Team B.

    So will be Darrel Shane Menina, who's driven to make one strong push in his final collegiate season in his fourth school in seven years.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Focus wll also be on steals leader Axel Doromal, as well as Basti Valencia and Kai Oliva.

    Rookie Wilmar Oftana has also had his moments in the offseason, while Niel Tolentino can provide a spark when given the chance.

    Watch Now

    Pressure is on for Martin as he tries to make his players buy into his system and turn them to the cohesive unit.

    It's a tall task, but if the Chiefs do, expect a tough grind for the opposition every single game.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Cade Flores looks to put on a show in the NCAA after idle years with Far Eastern University.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again