NCAA 98 Preview: St. Benilde expecting MVP caliber season from Will Gozum

Last Season: 5-4 (4th, lost in Play-in Tournament)

Head Coach: Charles Tiu (2nd season)

Who's Gone? AJ Benson

Who's Still Here? Will Gozum, Miggy Corteza, Robi Nayve

Who's New? Migs Oczon

IT took a while but Will Gozum eventually remembered the monster that he was back in his high school days.

And surely, coach Charles Tiu is expecting an MVP caliber season from the 6-foot-7 slotman in NCAA Season 98.

"I know his potential," he said. "He has to be the best player in the team, at least in my eyes, and I'm always going to be on his ears. He's not gonna like it but we'll go as far as he'll take us."

But it's not just the individual brilliance that Tiu wants to see from Gozum but also his leadership as the Blazers aim to finally reach the Final Four in this campaign.

Last season may have felt like a cruel twist of fate for St. Benilde, finishing at No. 4 in the eliminations but a format change necessitated going through a play-in tournament — where the Blazers crashed and burned.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Miggy Corteza sure hasn't forgotten as he returns to the fold, so do guards Robi Nayve and Prince Carlos.

St. Benilde also welcome the sweet-shooting Migs Oczon to the fold, all dreaming to push St. Benilde to greater heights after a two-decade semifinal dry spell.

Gozum, of course, will be the center of attention in Taft, and if he indeed plays at par to what Tiu envisions him to be, don't be shocked to see him collecting invididual hardwares while helping the Blazers contend for the crown.

