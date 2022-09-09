NCAA 98 Preview: JRU Bombers looks to emerge from the bunker

Last Season: 1-8 (10th)

Head Coach: Louie Gonzalez (3rd season)

Who's Gone? EJ Agbong

Who's Still Here? Jason Celis, JL Delos Santos, Marwin Dionisio

Who's Back? Ry dela Rosa, Agem Miranda, John Amores

LOUIE Gonzalez expected a lot from Jose Rizal University in its last campaign.

Instead, his plans were foiled as the Heavy Bombers struggled to find their form and bombed out of NCAA Season 97.

"Nahirapan talaga yung mga bata last season," he said. "Ang maganda lang, yung mga nawala sa amin is lahat nagbabalik na and we're hoping na makakatulong sila sa amin."

Gonzalez is pinning his hopes on the likes of point guard Ry dela Rosa, who's coming back from an ACL injury to be the lead playmaker for JRU in NCAA Season 98.

It's the same case for hardworking forwards like Agem Miranda and John Amores, both of whom should put the Heavy Bombers back in the headlines, controversies aside.

As tough as the last campaign was, it was crucial for the development of Jason Celis, JL Delos Santos, and Marwin Dionisioas they now try to pull JRU out of the rut and once again present itself as a formidable foe.

Gonzalez will be the first to acknowledge that everything is still a process for his youthful side, but all he wants is for the Heavy Bombers to pack a punch anytime it hits the court.

