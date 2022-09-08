NCAA 98 Preview: Balanced San Sebastian aims to turn heads

Last Season: 3-6 (8th)

Head Coach: Egay Macaraya (6th season)

Who's Gone? JM Calma

Who's Still Here? Ichie Altamirano, Romel Calahat, Jesse Sumoda

LOSING a do-it-all wonder in JM Calma must hurt for a team like San Sebastian.

Yet it only spurred the Golden Stags to strive harder in the offseason to be able to compete this NCAA Season 98.

"Ang maganda lang ngayon, everybody has been stepping up. Yung ginagawa ni JM before, na-distribute na sa lahat kaya everyone wants to prove themselves sa mga laro namin," said coach Egay Macaraya coach as San Sebastian gained significant experience in playing against stiffer competition.

Macaraya is happy to see Romel Calahat and Jesse Sumoda take bigger roles in providing the inside presence for San Sebastian while also seeing the emergence of young guns James Una and Jacob Shanoda.

Ichie Altamirano has also made his mark as he looks to end his collegiate career with a flourish.

Guards Rafael Are and Raymart Escobido are also displaying their potential at the point, which could be vital in ensuring the Golden Stags' future all while aiding veteran Alex Desoyo.

The X-factor could be Ken Villapando, with his athleticism a welcome boost for the Recto crew looking to return to the playoffs.

If there's one thing clear about San Sebastian, this team is indeed this season's dark horse.

