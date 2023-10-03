COLUMN: Named after a hero, JRU is sadly becoming a basketball villain

CHICAGO - Season 86 of the prestigious UAAP men's basketball tournament went underway this past weekend.

It was fabulous. Star-studded. Full of action and filled with intrigues and storylines to last till December.

But when it comes to fireworks, I mean nasty elbows and hard fouls, the ongoing hostilities of the NCAA's Season 99 takes the cake.

Thanks to Jose Rizal University for living up to its moniker as Heavy Bombers.

One year after John Amores dragged the school in the muck following a punching spree versus College of St. Benilde, the Heavy Bombers tormented the Blazers yet again with roughhousing tactics that nearly precipitated a free-for-all.

In that grudge match last Friday, which CSB won, 93-85, JRU point guard JL Delos Santos got ejected with two unsportsmanlike fouls while wingman Marwin Dionisio showed an appetite for hard fouls.

It's unfortunate because both Delos Santos and Dionisio are talented enough to have futures in the pros. These ballers need to temper some of their physical enthusiasm that borders on aggressive violence.

THE ONUS FALLS ON JRU COACH LOUIE GONZALES.

He needs to be more of a leader and less as an enabler. Playing tough is cool, getting rough isn't. He must remind his players of the thin line that divides hard and dirty fouls.

Also, the NCAA needs to do a better job in preventing brawls from spilling on the court. Rescinding unsportsmanlike fouls isn't one of the ways to realize that purpose.

In a September 30 media statement, NCAA Commissioner Tonichi Pujante declared that "the elbow of JRU player JL Delos Santos did not hit CSB player Mark Sangco" which means the action "did not warrant an unsportsmanlike foul."

The ruling was important because it vacated Delos Santos' ejection and thereby overturning what would have been a one-game suspension.

I respectfully disagree with Pujante's findings.

"AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN A POUND OF CURE."

Even if no contact was made, the intent merited a penalty. Deterrence is the key here. There must be zero tolerance for unnecessary roughness.

Look, in real life, if someone throws a punch he or she can be liable for attempted assault.

Malicious intent is hard to prove but the referees who were actually in the arena officiating the game were in a better position to call an unsportsmanlike foul, not someone who just watched the incident on video replay.

But here's where our disappointment sinks rock bottom.

After a hard-fought and well-contested game, coach Gonzales allegedly refused to shake hands with his worthy opponents.

His actions were petty, childish. It's conduct unbecoming of someone who sits as president of the Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines (BCAP).

Sports are meant to foster harmony, not discord. And by not shaking hands, which is the ultimate symbol of sportsmanship. Gonzales endorsed monotonous misery. It's a bad look for him and the institution he represents.

JRU is a great Catholic school steeped in excellent academic achievement. Named after a beloved national hero, its basketball team is sadly becoming a villain.

