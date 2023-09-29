St. Benilde holds off JRU Bombers in another testy NCAA face-off

COLLEGE of St. Benilde showed incredible poise late as it turned back Jose Rizal University in overtime, 93-85, for its first win in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Miguel Corteza fired a team-best 21 points and was a calming presence while reigning MVP Will Gozum returned from a one-game suspension by dropping 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

The two put the losing finalists a season ago back on the winning track after falling to Lyceum of the Philippines U, 85-81, in Sunday’s opener at the MOA Arena.

“We competed, they competed and I can say we got lucky in the end,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu.

Tiu also brushed off a late incident tht saw the two teams almost come to blows reminiscent of the infamous incident involving John Amores a season back.

“Obviously it got chippy in the end, but that’s just basketball, no big deal,” said Tiu.

JRU lost both its cool and steam in OT after losing key players to either foul trouble or unsportsmanlike fouls that led to ejection, reeling to its first defeat after a shock 85-79 OT triumph over three-peat champion Letran in Day One.

The loss also put to naught Agem Miranda’s career-high 31 points.

“I’m happy nakabalik ako,” said Gozum. “Coming from a loss, magandang step ito para sa amin and I hope magtuloy tuloy na.”

Tiu also lauded Corteza for keeping his temper in check.

“I give credit to Corteza, he easily could have exploded after a hard foul,” said Tiu.

The scores:

First Game

CSB 93 - Corteza 21, Gozum 18, Nayve 16, Carlos 12, Oczon 11, Sangco 6, Turco 4, Jarque 3, Mara 2, Cajucom 0, Marcos 0, Marasigan 0, Arciaga 0, Flores 0

JRU 85 - Miranda 31, delos Santos 8, Sarmiento 8, Pabico 8, Guiab 8, Medina 6, Argente 6, Dionisio 5, Ramos 5, de Leon 0, Arenal 0, Barrera 0, Sy 0, Mosqueda 0

Quarterscores: 17-18; 40-44; 63-63; 75-75 (OT); 93-85

