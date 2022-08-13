Mixed emotions for Migs Oczon as Blazers bow to his old team Bulldogs

MIGS Oczon wouldn't deny the mixed emotions he had facing his old school when St. Benilde played National University on Thursday.

"Very bittersweet kasi kalaban, pero okay naman," he said.

Oczon, who left Jhocson in late 2020 and moved to Taft, shared that this really wasn't the first time that he faced against his old running partners with the Bulldogs having a tuneup game against them months back.

The Davaoeno gunner said that this only brings out the best in him.

"Syempre masaya kasi yung dati kong kasama nakakalaban ko, kasi as competitors gusto nating mag-compete against sa mga friends natin," he said.

He sure did back up his words, going for 21 points on 4-of-9 shooting from deep in the Blazers' 82-72 loss to the Bulldogs in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Oczon said that there's no hard feelings between him and his former peers in NU.

"Wala naman akong hinanakit. Laro lang naman ako eh, respeto lang and yung mga kasama ko dun, mga close friends ko talaga."

What Oczon wants to focus on is the present as he has been embraced wholeheartedly in his new home in St. Benilde.

"Very welcoming sila. Open sila sa pagdating ko tapos mabait naman lahat. Yung system din ni coach Charles [Tiu], very comfortable ako pagpasok ko pa lang," he said, hopeful to contribute to the Blazers' success and hopefully be part in ending the team's two-decade Final Four drought this NCAA Season 98.

"From what I saw sa bubble siguro, we're very physical. Pero exciting naman," said Oczon. "It’s a new experience for me besides UAAP and I’m looking forward to it. It’s gonna be fun." Sofia Rodelas

