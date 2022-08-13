Gilas training big boost for Allen Liwag as he leads EAC Generals

NOT everyone gets a chance to be called up to train with Gilas Pilipinas.

And although he was cut of the national team pool last June, Allen Liwag made the most of the opportunity.

"Bihira lang ang nabibigyan ng opportunity na mapasama doon kaya sobrang sarap sa feeling kasi ang dami ko ring natutunan sa mga kasama ko at sa mga coaches," said the Emilio Aguinaldo College big man.

The 6-foot-6 center definitely relished that short one week stay, absorbing lessons like a sponge from the minds of coach Nenad Vucinic while maximizing his time training with some of the top amateurs in the country.

And it shows with Liwag now bullish in taking the lead for the Generals in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in four games.

"Ang laking tulong talaga para sa akin. Rookie ako last NCAA tapos napasama na ako sa training pool ng Gilas kaya na-boost talaga ang confidence ko. Tinuturuan nila ako lalo na sa depensa," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Video

The Caviteno bruiser continued to display those improvements as he poured 10 of his 13 points to lead EAC to a huge 67-57 win over Adamson on Thursday, while also hauling down nine rebounds and one block.

"Tumaas yung kumpyansa ko kasi yun nga, napasama ako sa ensayo ng Gilas. Yung mga natutunan ko, nadala ko dito sa team namin at nakakatulong din sa teammates ko," said Liwag who is slowly seizing the role of the top gun for the Generals.

Continue reading below ↓

Coach Oliver Bunyi praised the 20-year-old Liwag, but reminded his big man to stay hungry as he, together with EAC, hasn't proven anything yet in the leadup to NCAA Season 98.

"I'm proud of him but he knows also that we're not yet satisfied," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.