    Migs Oczon second Blazer to be voted NCAA Player of the Week

    by from the wires
    4 hours ago
    Miguel Oczon CSB Blazers
    Migs Oczon and the Blazers lead with a 7-1 win-loss card.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    AS St. Benilde continued to hold the top spot in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament, Migs Oczon has stepped up.

    The rookie sniper is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds and brought out the big guns in the Blazers' back-to-back wins against Mapua and San Beda last week.

    See CSB Blazers outduel San Beda, solidifies hold on NCAA lead

    After a solid 14-point showing against the Cardinals, Oczon scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as St. Benilde downed the Red Lions for the first time since 2014.

    In two wins against playoff teams from last season, the 6-foot guard posted norms of 16.5 markers, 4.5 boards, and a hot three-point clip of 52.8 percent, getting the nod for the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

    Migs Oczon

    Oczon won the vote over teammate Miggy Corteza, JRU's Marwin Dionisio and Joshua Guiab, Letran’s Fran Yu, and San Beda’s James Kwekuteye for the award also backed by Jockey, Tinapayan Festival, and MNL Kingpin.

    “We needed to score so whenever I had the chance to shoot, I took it. I got confident with it because I worked on it in the offseason and it paid off,” he said.

    The Davao native is the second Blazer to win the award decided upon by print and online writers regularly covering the league, following versatile big Will Gozum.

