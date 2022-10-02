NCAA ManCom says no final decision on Gab Gamboa sanction

THE NCAA Management Committee said on Sunday no final judgment has been made on the status of Gab Gamboa, contrary to an announcement a day earlier by basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante that the Mapua guard is banned for life from the league.

"The NCAA has yet to decide on the sanction against Mr. Gamboa," the NCAA said in a statement signed by NCAA chairman Estefanio Boquiron of host Emilio Aguinaldo College and vice chairman Paul Supan of Jose Rizal University.

The NCAA Mancom emphasized that Gamboa was found to be ineligible for the season, but no sanction has been given.

Mapua's 66-55 win over San Beda on opening day has been overturned.

"To reiterate, the NCAA decision was that Mr. Gamboa was ineligible to play because he was also enrolled in another school when he played. Thus, consistent with NCAA Rules, Mapua University forfeited its game in favor of San Beda University last 10 September 2022," the NCAA said.

"Further, with regard to the effect on eligibility, we maintain that the NCAA Basketball Commissioner merely interpreted the matter in accordance with the NCAA Rule Book."

Pujante on Saturday talked to members of the media and said that Gamboa will be slapped with a lifetime ban.

"With regards to Gab Gamboa, he was ruled ineligible to play in the NCAA. There's an NCAA ruling that games will be forfeited and he will be banned for life. That's per NCAA rules. He was enrolled in St. Clare as well. You can't be enrolled in two schools," Pujante said.

The NCAA Mancom is still investigating the matter.

Gamboa has already left Mapua and returned to St. Clare College of Caloocan.

With the opening-day results overturned, the Cardinals slipped to 0-6 and on Sunday suffered their seventh loss, bowing to Arellano, 64-59.

