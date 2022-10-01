Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 3
    NCAA-MENS

    Gab Gamboa banned from NCAA, Mapua’s lone win overturned

    by randolph b. leongson
    A day ago
    undefined
    NCAA basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante has banned Gamboa from the league for life.

    THE NCAA overturned Mapua’s opening-day victory over San Beda after the league determined Gab Gamboa was ineligible to play in NCAA Season 98.

    The NCAA Management Committee learned Gamboa was enrolled at St. Clare College before transferring to Mapua just before the season.

    See Blazers take NCAA lead with rout of winless Generals

    NCAA basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante has banned Gamboa from the league for life.

    Gamboa has returned to St. Clare.

    Mapua drops to 0-6, while San Beda now holds a 4-1 win-loss card.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      NCAA basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante has banned Gamboa from the league for life.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again