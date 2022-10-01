Gab Gamboa banned from NCAA, Mapua’s lone win overturned

THE NCAA overturned Mapua’s opening-day victory over San Beda after the league determined Gab Gamboa was ineligible to play in NCAA Season 98.

The NCAA Management Committee learned Gamboa was enrolled at St. Clare College before transferring to Mapua just before the season.

See Blazers take NCAA lead with rout of winless Generals

NCAA basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante has banned Gamboa from the league for life.

Gamboa has returned to St. Clare.

Mapua drops to 0-6, while San Beda now holds a 4-1 win-loss card.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.