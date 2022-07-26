Back from injury, Guadana sees new opportunity in NCAA 98 with Lyceum

MAC Guadana is relishing the chance to play again for Lyceum after suffering a broken nose in the offseason.

"It's good to be back," he said on Monday as he led the Pirates to a 71-62 win over Far Eastern University in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Wearing a protective mask in the game, the 21-year-old Guadana proved to be the hero Lyceum needed as he drained seven treys on his way to 29 points in a superb start to the team's preseason preparations.

But for the 5-foot-11 guard, the victory is just a testament to the renewed focus that the Pirates have in the leadup to the NCAA Season 98.

"Sobrang saya ko kasi ang gaan ng feeling ko sa team," he said. "Nag-struggle kami during the season pero kasama pa rin namin yung isa't isa. Nagkakaroon na kami ng magandang communication at nakakapagusap na kami ng maayos."

It wasn't really the best of campaigns for Lyceum in the last NCAA wars, finishing in ninth place with a 2-7 win-loss slate.

But rather than dwell on that forgettable run, Guadana and the Pirates are just using it as motivation as they look to put that in the backburner and start afresh this year.

"Yung last season, I count it as a refresher season. Ako personally, nag-back to zero ako," said the Cavite native, who netted 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his rookie season.

"Pero ngayon, masasabi ko na mas maganda na ang ikot ng bola namin, sharing the ball, at ang dami naming extra passes. Nagagampanan naman namin ngayon yung mga role namin. Yung bench namin, ang saya kasama kaya yung chemistry na yun yung tingin kong mas magpapa-improve sa amin ngayong season."

