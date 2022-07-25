Mac Guadana drains seven triples as Lyceum beats FEU

MAC Guadana drilled seven triples to lead Lyceum past Far Eastern University, 71-62, in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday in San Juan.

The sophomore guard shot 7-of-9 from deep off the bench and finished with a game-high 29 points as the Pirates earned their first win in Group B.

Guadana was pivotal in Lyceum jumping to a 20-point third quarter lead, but FEU kept clawing its way back in the game as Patrick Sleat sliced the lead down to nine, 69-60, with 52.3 seconds left.

Maverick Venoya iced the game for the Pirates with a huge undergoal stab, 34.8 ticks left as they milked the clock en route to the win.

John Barba added nine points and eight rebounds, as veteran Renzo Navarro had seven points, seven assists, two boards, and two steals for Lyceum, which shot 10-of-26 from beyond the arc.

"I just have to remind my players na they have to enjoy the game. Sometimes pag di nila ine-enjoy mas lalo silang nape-pressure eh," said coach Gilbert Malabanan.

L-Jay Gonzales topscored for the Tamaraws with 11 points as they dropped to 0-2.

The Scores:

LPU 71 - Guadana 29, Barba 9, Bravo 8, Navarro 7, Umali 4, Aviles 4, Venoya 4, Penafiel 2, Cunanan 2, Caduyac 2, Larupay 0, Montano 0, Omandac 0, Garro 0.

FEU 62 - Gonzales 11, Tempra 9, Torres 8, Alforque 8, Sajonia 7, Songcuya 5, Montemayor 5, Sleat 3, Ona 3, Sandagon 2, Gravera 1, Bagunu 0.

Quarterscores: 19-17; 37-28; 56-38; 71-62.

