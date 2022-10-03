Lyceum's Mac Guadana voted NCAA Player of the Week

AFTER a dismal 2-7 record last season, Lyceum has left no doubt it's a better team in NCAA 98, with the Pirates off to a strong 5-1 start.

The fine run includes wins over last season's Final Four teams Letran, Mapua, San Beda, and Perpetual as Mac Guadaña averaged 12.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 steals.

See Enoch Valdez leads Lyceum to come from behind win over Perpetual

The 21-year-old guard had averages of 16.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in back-to-back triumphs over the Altas and the Knights.

After proving to be the difference for Lyceum against the defending champions, firing a season-best 20 points built on three triples, Guadaña was voted Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The second-year shot-maker was picked by print and online writers regularly covering the league over teammate Enoch Valdez, Arellano's Axel Doromal, Benilde's JC Cullar, San Beda's James Kwekuteye, and Perpetual's Jielo Razon for the award backed by minor sponsors MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

The former Batang Gilas standout said he and his teammates are far from finished.

"I just hate losing kaya pinagtatrabahuhan ko talaga kung ano 'yung matutulong ko sa team, and ayun nagbubunga naman," said Guadaña.

"Mas mame-maintain ko 'yung ganung performance by continuing kung ano 'yung mga ine-extra work ko. Then siyempre, mas dadagdagan ko pa."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.