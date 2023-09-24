Lyceum brings down St. Benilde to complete day of NCAA upsets

LYCEUM brought down College of St. Benilde, 83-79, to complete a day of upsets to start the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

John Bravo led a' well-distributed scoring effort with 18 markers as the Pirates stunned last season's finalist, just hours after reigning three-time champion Letran was sent crashing by season host Jose Rizal University.

Shawn Umali hit two free throws to ice the game after Robi Nayve sliced the deficit to two with eight seconds left to play.

Lyceum coach Gilbert Malabanan revealed the team’s overriding desire to win over Benilde after getting swept by the Blazers last season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Nanggigil din sila nu’ng first half kasi last year, ‘di talaga kami nanalo sa kanila. Pero the good thing is nanalo kami at sa first game pa,” Malabanan said.

“Hindi naman kami pwede maging confident (agad) kasi unang-una, wala ‘yung Will Gozum du’n, but a win is a win.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Gozum, the Season 98 MVP, served his suspension from last year’s title series.

The scores:

Lyceum (85) - Bravo 18, Valdez 16, Umali 14, Barba 11, Cunanan 6, Penafiel 6, Villegas 5, Guadana 5, Montano 2, Omandac 0, Aviles 0.

Benilde (81) - Corteza 21, Nayve 13, Oczon 13, Carlos 13, Flores 9, Sangco 4, Jarque 4, Marcos 2, Turco 2, Marasigan 0, Davis 0, Jalalon 0, Mara 0, Cajucom 0.

Quarterscores: 12-20; 37-45; 62-57; 85-81.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph