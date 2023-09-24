JRU Heavy Bombers spoil three-peat champ Letran's season debut in OT

JOSE Rizal University spoiled three-time champion Letran's season debut with an 85-79 overtime win in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Agem Miranda was JRU's scoring hero at crunch time with 17 big points as last season's ninth-placed teams overcame multiple deficits then proved steadier in overtime against the defending champions.

Letran's Vince Cuajao hit a clutch three-pointer to force overtime, but the Knights couldn't match the Heavy Bombers' shooting in extra time.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph