    JRU Heavy Bombers spoil three-peat champ Letran's season debut in OT

    JRU steadier in overtime
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    marj de leon jru vs letran ncaa
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    JOSE Rizal University spoiled three-time champion Letran's season debut with an 85-79 overtime win in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

    Agem Miranda was JRU's scoring hero at crunch time with 17 big points as last season's ninth-placed teams overcame multiple deficits then proved steadier in overtime against the defending champions.

    Letran's Vince Cuajao hit a clutch three-pointer to force overtime, but the Knights couldn't match the Heavy Bombers' shooting in extra time.

    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
