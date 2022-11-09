Omar Larupay hits winner as Lyceum stuns San Beda yet again

OMAR Larupay came through in the clutch as Lyceum hacked out a 81-80 squeaker over San Beda in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The hardworking forward got the game-winning bucket down low over two defenders to give the Pirates a slim one-point lead with 5.7 seconds left off a gutsy pass from Renzo Navarro.

The Red Lions still had their shot at snatching the win, but Gab Cometa's floater and Justine Sanchez's followup could not find the bottom of the rim.

Larupay unloaded nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter on top of seven rebounds as LPU moved up to third place at 10-5 (win-loss) after back-to-back victories.

Navarro also dropped 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc along with seven assists, four boards, and two steals, while JM Bravo got 10 points and three rebounds for the Pirates, who battled back from an eight-point deficit in the payoff period.

The Pirates completed a season sweep of the Red Lions, who saw a three-game win run snapped and fell to 9-5.

JB Bahio led the Red Lions with his double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, as Cometa had 14 points, there assist, and two boards.

The scores:

LPU 81 - Larupay 15, Navarro 10, Bravo 10, Guadana 9, Umali 9, Valdez 8, Barba 6, Montano 6, Villegas 4, Penafiel 4, Cunanan 0.

SAN BEDA 80 - Bahio 15, Cometa 14, Ynot 13, Andrada 11, Kwekuteye 10, Cuntapay 8, Penuela 5, Sanchez 4, Alfaro 0, Visser 0, Cortez 0, Payosing 0, Llarena 0.

Quarters: 13-20, 41-45, 57-62, 81-80.