CSB uses huge third period to beat Perpetual for thrid straight win

ST. Benilde went nuclear in the third quarter and torched Perpetual Help, 81-64, to stay unscathed in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Tuesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers were firing on all cylinders in that 32-point frame, going 6-of-9 from deep to break away from a close 33-32 halftime lead to erect a 65-42 advantage.

CSB extended that lead to 25 points numerous times in the final period for a 3-0 record.

Will Gozum had seven of his game-high 16 points in that killer third frame, while grabbing 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks for his double-double performance.

Miggy Corteza added 15 points, seven boards, and three rejections, as Robi Nayve nailed a pair of treys for his 12 points.

"We felt in first half, we just weren't making shots. So we made adjustments at the half and we're and thankful that our guys made shots," said coach Charles Tiu.

Joey Barcuma had 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists as the Altas dropped to a 1-2 card.

The scores:

CSB 81 - Gozum 16, Corteza 15, Nayve 12, Marcos 7, Flores 7, Oczon 6, Pasturan 6, Cullar 2, Sangco 2, Dimayuga 2, Cajucom 2, Davis 2, Mara 2, Carlos 0, Lepalam 0.

Perpetual 64 - Barcuma 14, Aurin 13, Nitura 12, Flores 8, Abis 6, Omega 4, Martel 3, Egan 2, Razon 2, Ferreras 0, Cuevas 0, Roque 0.

Quarterscores: 13-17; 33-32; 65-42; 81-64.

