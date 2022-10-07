Resurgent JRU stuns Lyceum Pirates with a fiery finishing kick

JOSE Rizal University stretched its win streak to five games, stunning Lyceum, 63-57, on Friday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Heavy Bombers fought back from a 56-47 in the final five minutes behind a killer 16-1 finishing kick to put an end to the Pirates' own five-game win run. The Pirates were held to just eight points in the payoff period - and without a field goal in the last 5:13.

Marwin Dionisio led JRU's balanced attack with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds while William Sy scored 10 points from a pair of treys, to go with eight boards and two steals.

John Amores did his damage too with eight points, three rebounds, and two assists. His tough layup over Shawn Umali made it a two-possession game for the Heavy Bombers, 61-57, with 26.8 seconds remaining.

JRU moved up to joint second place at 5-2, defying preseason forecasts as it looks to finish the first round strongly.

JM Bravo was the lone player to score in double figures for LPU with 11 points and nine boards.

The scores:

JRU 63 - Dionisio 15, Sy 10, Amores 8, Guiab 7, Delos Santos 6, Gonzales 6, Dela Rosa 5, Medina 4, Miranda 2, Celis 0, Arenal 0, Joson 0, Villarin 0.

LPU 57 - Bravo 11, Barba 9, Guadana 7, Penafiel 7, Umali 5, Valdez 4, Cunanan 4, Larupay 3, Villegas 3, Omandac 3, Navarro 1, Montano 0.

Quarters: 18-16, 29-38, 43-49, 63-57.

