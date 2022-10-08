Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Letran holds off Perpetual for second straight victory

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Louie Sangalang and the Knights improve to 5-3.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    LETRAN held off Perpetual, 70-67, on Saturday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    Louie Sangalang scored eight of his 12 points in the final six minutes of the game before fouling out with exactly two minutes remaining with the Knights up, 70-64. He also had three assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block

    Letran, which defeated San Sebastian two days ago, improved to 5-3.

    Jielo Razon tried to pull the Altas back, nailing a trey to cut the lead down to three, but could not convert on a late three-pointer which could have sent the game to overtime.

    Fran Yu led Letran with 13 points, five assists, and two rebounds, as Brent Paraiso also got 13 points and four boards.

    Razon had 20 points, nailing four triples, to go with eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

    Kim Aurin had 13 points and five boards for the Altas, who saw their two-game win streak halted for an even 4-4 record.

    The scores:

    Letran 70 - Paraiso 13, Yu 13, Sangalang 12, Caralipio 6, Reyson 6, Javillonar 5, Ariar 4, Santos 3, Monje 3, Olivario 3, Bojorcelo 2, Miclat 0, Guarino 0.

    Perpetual 67 - Razon 20, Aurin 13, Nitura 8, Abis 7, Barcuma 6, Ferreras 3, Roque 3, Omega 2, Boral 2, Egan 2, Martel 1, Cuevas 0, Flores 0, Nunez 0.

    Quarterscores: 21-14; 36-34; 52-55; 70-67.

