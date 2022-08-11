Kim Aurin looking to make most of final year at Perpetual

KIM Aurin felt he needed to deal with unfinished business at Perpetual that he pulled out of the PBA Season 47 Draft.

The 25-year-old is hoping to make the most of his final playing year with the Altas in NCAA Season 98.

"Last season, nag-Final Four kami. Ngayon, ang goal talaga ng Perpetual is makarating sa finals. Gagawin namin yun ng unti-unti," he said.

Aurin is confident the Altas have what it takes to win it all this time, and he is eager to do even better after posting averages of 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists last season.

He's doing well in the offseason, pouring 18 points in Perpetual's 80-77 win over Mapua on Tuesday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Coach Myk Saguiguit believes that the upstart Altas have the potential to go further in this campaign with a full preseason preparation under its belt.

"Sa Season 98, hindi na blind season eh. Nakikita namin lahat ng materials, hindi lang sa amin kundi pati sa ibang teams. Pati yung mga players, parang nabalik na sila sa normal life at na-experience na ulit nila yung basketball na nakasanayan nila," he said.

"Kaya talaga ngayon na sobrang daming leagues, ine-enjoy lang nila at naniniwala kaming makakatulong sa amin yan lahat pagdating ng season."

