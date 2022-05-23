Kerby Raymundo proud to see Letran Knights retain title

KERBY Raymundo was all smiles after Letran capped off its perfect NCAA Season 97 run with a championship on Sunday.

Behind Season MVP Rhenz Abando and Finals MVP Jeo Ambohot, the Knights won Game Two, 75-65, to bag back-to-back titles.

See Sweep so sweet as Letran holds off Mapua for NCAA title repeat

"Napakasarap. We're so proud of our boys. Sinigurado nila yung pagkapanalo na ito," the Letran legend told Spin.ph.

Raymundo was one of the anchors for Letran the last time the Knights won two straight crowns.

With Jason Misolas, Allan Salangsang, John Paul Prior, Billy Moody, and Aldin Ayo, Kerby Raymundo led the Muralla side to top of NCAA Season 74 and 75, first behind coach Louie Alas then coach Binky Favis.

Raymundo, too, had a hand in this championship campaign as he was among the "Superfriends" of coach Bonnie Tan and gave his valuable inputs to the current crop of the Knights.

Continue reading below ↓

Letran goes 12-0 in Season 97.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"We just encouraged the players, help them with my wisdom and guiding them especially in closing the series," he said. "The coaching staff prepared hard for this game. Andyan din yung Superfriends and yung whole community so gaganahan ka talagang maglaro."

Raymundo said that the goal never changes as the Knights seek a third straight crown with NCAA Season 98 slated later this year.

Continue reading below ↓

"Syempre yun ang pagtatrabahuan at paghahandaan. Yun ang main goal ngayon," he said. "I believe yung winning tradition at winning culture, nandyan na yan."

The Knights last won three straight crowns from 1982 to 1984 behind the might of the great Samboy Lim.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.