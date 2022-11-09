JRU suspends John Amores indefinitely, apologizes for his actions

JOSE Rizal University has slapped an indefinite suspension on John Amores on top of a similar ban handed by the NCAA, saying he will no longer be suiting up for the remainder of the Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) member Paul Supan of JRU announced the penalty on Wednesday as he apologized for the actions of the 6-foot-2 forward in one of the worsts fights seen in league history.

"Jose Rizal University, as one of the oldest members of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, has always supported the objectives of the association to promote sportsmanship, camaraderie, and good values among students of the member schools. In line with this mission, the university does not condone violence in any form," the statement read.

Aside from being banned from team functions, Amores is also restricted from participating from team practices.

Supan also said that the school will conduct further investigation on the matter while also vowing to be cooperative with the league inquiry.

"A separate internal inquiry of the matter will be conducted consistent with the university rules and regulations. This decision of the university is separate from any decision that the NCAA management committee might have. JRU understands the NCAA will have its own internal investigation and promises to operate fully," he said.

"We apologize to the whole basketball community, particularly to our NCAA family for this incident. Violence has no part in the sport of basketball, and as a member of the NCAA, we shall continue to uphold the highest ideals of collegiate athletic competitions."