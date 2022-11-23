JRU coach vows support as John Amores picks up the pieces

JOSE Rizal University coach Louie Gonzalez isn't one to give up on his players and he certainly isn't leaving John Amores on his own.

The Heavy Bombers mentor shared that he has remained in touch with the beleaguered forward even after his controversial rampage against St. Benilde and is doing his part in helping the player pick himself up after the incident.

"John is like my son. I talk to him almost everyday at hindi ko pababayaan 'yung anak kong yun," he said. "He's like a son to me, parang apo ko na rin 'yung anak noon and I'm happy na he's doing fine."

Amores' rampage back in JRU's game against St. Benilde back on Nov. 8 started a slide for the Final Four hopefuls, who dropped their next four games before ending the NCAA Season 98 with an 87-71 win over defending champion Letran.

The season over, Gonzalez said his priority now is to make Amores feel that he's not alone.

"The focus right now is paramdam ko lang kay John na nandito kami na nakasuporta sa kanya," he said.

That's not to say that Gonzalez is tolerating violence as he has made it a point to make the Pagsanjan, Laguna native understand that every action comes with its consequences.

"Hindi ko naman sinasabi na hindi mali yung nangyari. It's an unfortunate, I think the right word is it's really unfortunate and we spoke to him na may mali talaga. Merong mali and hindi naman lahat ng tao perpekto," he said.

Amores is facing formal complaints from CSB players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis for his punching spree three weeks back.

"Pero alam namin na matututo siya dito sa sitwasyon. Hindi lang kasi player yung pinaguusapan kasi namin with John eh. Hindi na muna yung paglalaro niya, bilang tao muna. Bilang tao, bilang ama, bilang partner," he stated.

Gonzalez now hopes that Amores and every one learns from this incident and comes out from this controversy as better individuals.

"I don't want to rush things on him eh. Kaya ang unang-una na pinu-push ko kay John right now is to spend time doon sa pamilya niya, especially doon sa anak niyang babae. Relax muna and wag muna isipin and siguro just make up for the time lost," he said.

"Si John mabait na tao at mabait na bata and hopefully, he'll be back."