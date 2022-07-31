Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jul 31
    NCAA-MENS

    Coach Louie Gonzales, John Amores keep mum on UCBL punching incident

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    John Amores stands behind the JRU bench in the Filoil Cup game against Lyceum.

    JOSE Rizal University head coach Louie Gonzales is keeping mum regarding the incident between the Heavy Bombers' John Amores and University of the Philippines' Mark Belmonte.

    Gonzales said that he's leaving it to the school to issue any further statements on the matter as to no longer add fuel to the fire in the fallout of the punching incident in the PGFlex-UCBL Invitational Tournament last week.

    See John Amores hit with indefinite ban as punch leaves Belmonte with busted mouth

    Amores has also been advised not to issue a statement although he is still able to attend games and stay near the Bombers bench wearing street clothes.

    John Amores

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Amores, who has a right hand injury, watched JRU's 80-73 defeat to Lyceum in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    John Amores stands behind the JRU bench in the Filoil Cup game against Lyceum.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again