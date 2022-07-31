Coach Louie Gonzales, John Amores keep mum on UCBL punching incident

JOSE Rizal University head coach Louie Gonzales is keeping mum regarding the incident between the Heavy Bombers' John Amores and University of the Philippines' Mark Belmonte.

Gonzales said that he's leaving it to the school to issue any further statements on the matter as to no longer add fuel to the fire in the fallout of the punching incident in the PGFlex-UCBL Invitational Tournament last week.

See John Amores hit with indefinite ban as punch leaves Belmonte with busted mouth

Amores has also been advised not to issue a statement although he is still able to attend games and stay near the Bombers bench wearing street clothes.

Amores, who has a right hand injury, watched JRU's 80-73 defeat to Lyceum in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday.

