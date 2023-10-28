Lyceum derails EAC bid to claim Top 4 spot

LYCEUM of the Philippines University derailed Emilio Aguinaldo College's bid to claim a top four spot, 81-78, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday.

Lyceum vs EAC NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball recap

Renz Villegas nailed two free throws from the charity stripe to seal the LPU’s eighth victory in 11 games. JP Maguliano failed to send the game to overtime with 3.5 seconds remaining.

EAC fought back in the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run from back-to-back threes courtesy of King Gurtiza and Maguliano followed by a jumper from Kyle Ochavo and a Nat Cosejo layup.

Lyceum stopped the run after a layup from Villegas, Shawn Umali, Alvin Peñafiel, and Jerlan Omandac for the lead.

The Pirates were down by a point at halftime, 42-43, but went on an 18-11 run in the third quarter to take a six-point lead courtesy of Omandac who shot two three-point shots, 60-54.

Omandac led Lyceum of the Philippines University with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Villegas finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Cosejo scored a double-double record of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists for the EAC Generals who have suffered a 6-5 win-loss record, while Ochavo scored 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

THE SCORES:

LPU 81- Omandac 24, Villegas 13, Penafiel 12, Umali 8, Cunanan 7, Barba 7, Fuentes 4, Bravo 2, Guadana 2, Montano 2, Aviles 0

EAC 78- Cosejo 23, Ochavo 21, Maguilano 13, Gurtiza 5, Tolentino 5, Quinal 5, Angeles 3, Doria 2, Umpad 1, Robin 0, Luciano 0, Loristo 0, Bacud 0

Quarterscores: 20-26; 23-26; 11-18; 24-21

