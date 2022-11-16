John Amores dropped from Jose Rizal University sports program

JOHN Amores has been expelled from the Jose Rizal University men's basketball team.

The university made its decision on Tuesday, removing the beleaguered forward from the Heavy Bombers squad and in any of the school's sports program.

"After a thorough evaluation, the board is convinced that additional sanctions should be imposed against him as part of the internal processes on discipline observed by the school," the statement read.

"Contingent with this action: (i) all privileges accruing to Mr. Amores as a student-athlete have been canceled; and (ii) based on the Student Manual of the University, he has been further meted out the penalty of suspension from his classes and has been required to undergo community service."

In a report of 24 Oras, JRU also said that has set up "a program with medical specialists in sports mental health and wellness for our athletes to address the difficulties of handling the mixed challenges of athletic competition, academics, and personal issues."

This service is also extended to the 23-year-old, with the school providing counselling and help to cope with the strain of what has taken place in his young life.

Amores has previously been slapped with an indefinite suspension by the school on top of the indefinite ban handed to him by the NCAA after going on a rampage during a game against College of St. Benilde.

His troubles doesn't stop there with St. Benilde players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis filing a formal complaint against him before the San Juan Prosecutor's Office last week.

JRU, for its part, is also working with its athletics office, the Heavy Bombers coaching staff, and the members of the team "to ensure their developmental needs to mitigate and prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future."

"Consistent with the mission and goals of the University and the NCAA, we reiterate our commitment that we will do everything to mold our student-athletes to be responsible citizens and better individuals, in and out of the sporting arena."