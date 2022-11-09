Joaqui Garcia shines as Mapua downs Arellano for fourth straight win

MAPUA went on a fast start and drubbed Arellano , 67-47, on Wednesday for its fourth straight victory in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Cardinals were quick to seize control of the game, starting off hot, 16-8, before slowly pulling away and taking a 15-point halftime lead.

Defense once again helped Mapua put Arellano away, holding the Chiefs to just 20 percent from the field in the third frame as the Cardinals came away with their sixth win in 15 outings.

Joaqui Garcia led Mapua with 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep after a career-best showing against Jose Rizal University last week.

Adrian Nocum just missed out on a double-double of 10 points and nine rebounds, while Jomer Mercado also produced 10 points, six boards, and three assists.

Arellano continued to play undermanned, missing the services of top gun Cade Flores who is nursing a sprained ankle.

Shane Menina made his return to the Chiefs and led the team with 10 points, five assists, and three steals.

Arellano has lost three of its last four to drop to 6-9.

The scores:

Mapua 67 - Garcia 13, Nocum 10, Mercado 10, Hernandez 8, Cuenco 8, Pido 5, Agustin 5, Bonifacio 3, Soriano 2, Salenga 2, Lacap 1, Igliane 0.

Arellano 47 - Menina 10, Doromal 10, Abastillas 8, Tolentino 6, Sunga 4, Mallari 3, Oftana 3, Mantua 2, Talampas 1, Oliva 0.

Quarterscores: 16-8; 36-21; 52-28; 67-47.