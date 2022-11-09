The real story behind John Amores holding a Sportsmanship Award

DID John Amores win the Sportsmanship Award years before his recent outburst?

Photos of Amores receiving the Sportsmanship trophy have resurfaced on social media amid the fallout over his rampage against St. Benilde on Tuesday, the irony not lost on netizens, of course.

Well, the picture unfortunately doesn't show the complete picture.

The photo was taken during the NCAA Season 94 basketball tournaments back in 2018 when Amores was still in high school playing for the Jose Rizal University Light Bombers.

Amores did receive a trophy, but as the Most Improved Player of that season after leading the Light Bombers to an 11-7 record and helping the squad reach the Final Four before falling to JD Cagulangan's La Salle Greenhills.

He did receive the Sportsmanship award, but it was on behalf of the entire JRU juniors team.

Amores was the only JRU player present in the awarding ceremonies and was presented with the trophy in the company of NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) member Paul Supan of JRU.

Amores was in his best behavior all season long which contributed to the Kalentong-based school's case for the Sportsmanship hardware.

Hard to believe he's the same guy who charged recklessly towards the St. Benilde bench and went on a punching spree just last night.

