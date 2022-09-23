JC Abis' winner for Perpetual sends Mapua tumbling to 3rd straight loss

JC Abis drained the biggest shot of his young career as Perpetual stunned Mapua, 79-77, on Friday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The second-year forward hit the go-ahead bucket with 26.1 seconds remaining to hold off a furious Cardinals rally from a nine-point lead, 73-64, with 5:22 left.

Defense completed the job as Perpetual denied Mapua any shot in its last possession to snap a two-game skid.

"Speechless pa," said Altas coach Myk Saguiguit. "Yung panalo parang God's gift. Akalain mo na ma-shoot ni Abis yun. Yung last play kay Kim [Aurin] pero ang ganda ng focus nung mga bata."

Abis, who went a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, was left equally in awe.

"Sobrang lucky. Di ko in-expect na shu-shoot yung tira na yun," he said after his 11-point, 6-rebound night.

Aurin powered Perpetual with 18 points, eight boards, six assists, and two steals, Jielo Razon finally woke up from his slumber with 15 points, eight rebounds, four dimes, and two steals, and Marcus Nitura had 13 and two in the victory that evened the Altas' record to 2-2 (win-loss).

Jopet Soriano was Mapua's unlikely go-to guy as the seldom-used big man scored 11 of the Cardinals' last 13 points, capped by Warren Bonifacio's basket that put them ahead, 77-76 with 1:09 to play.

Turnovers almost doomed Perpetual there after it committed two turnovers in the last 1:23, and a third was almost on the way until the replay on an out of bounds play gave the Altas one last possession, one that Abis capitalized on.

Arvin Gamboa scored 12 points and seven rebounds in Mapua's third loss in four games.

The scores:

PERPETUAL 79 - Aurin 18, Razon 15, Nitura 13, Abis 11, Roque 9, Omega 9, Flores 4, Barcuma 0, Martel 0, Cuevas 0, Orgo 0, Nunez 0.

MAPUA 77 - Gamboa 12, Hernandez 11, Soriano 11, Nocum 10, Bonifacio 10, Pido 9, Lacap 8, Garcia 4, Cuenco 2, Agustin 0, Mercado 0.

Quarters: 20-24, 38-41, 60-55, 79-77.

