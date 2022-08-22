Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    JB Bahio eyeing to be the big San Beda needs

    by Juris Salvanera
    2 hours ago
    JB Bahio and the Red Lions go 3-4 in the preseason tournament.

    JB Bahio kept the faith and is now seizing the moment.

    Without any foreign student-athlete to depend on, the Cebuano forward is among those benefiting manning the frontcourt for San Beda.

    "Naniniwala talaga ako na sa basketball, pana-panahon lang yan," he said, drawing inspiration from past seniors like Javee Mocon and Calvin Oftana.

    See: San Beda finishes preseason stint strong, scores big win over Lyceum

    Those opportunities naturally require results, one which the 6-foot-5 banger has been providing for the Mendiola-based crew together with fellow bigs Damie Cuntapay, Clifford Jopia, and incoming sophomores Justine Sanchez and Yukien Andrada.

    Averaging 6.5 points and 8.5 rebounds last NCAA Season 97, Bahio is looking to hike those numbers heading into the next campaign.

    The 24-year-old showed that on Saturday when he poured 13 points, eight rebounds and one block in a 79-71 San Beda victory over Lyceum to finish its Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup campaign on a winning note.

    Lucky for the former national youth team member, new coach Yuri Escueta is backing him up all the way for his final go-round this coming NCAA season.

    "Of course, JB is a talent. Yung posisyon niya kasi medyo bagay sa four spot nung system namin eh," Escueta said.

    "But again, there are a lot of things he still needs to get used to. He needs to be more consistent coming into the season. Syempre, malaki talaga role ni JB for us, not just sa points pero pati na rin sa rebounds at defensively."

    Bahio's potential is as big as his size that Escueta also demands him to take a more active leadership role to the young San Beda crew.

    "Since last year na niya this season, hopefully maturuan namin siya ng tama para madala niya sa PBA," said the first year coach, who also works as an assistant for TNT Tropang Giga.

    Bahio, for his part, is just embracing the challenge.

    "Pag binigyan ng opportunity ni coach, kailangan ko lang mag-step-up," he said.

