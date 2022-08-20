San Beda finishes preseason stint strong, scores big win over Lyceum

SAN Beda closed its Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup campaign on a high, clipping Lyceum, 79-71, on Wednesday in San Juan.

James Kwekuteye had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals as the Red Lions won three of their last four games.

Yukien Andrada added 14 points, five boards, and two dimes, JB Bahio imposed his presence down low with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Justin Sanchez came off the bench with 12 points, four boards, four steals, and two assists in the win.

"Malaking bagay yung panalo na ito. Against an NCAA team, we want to do our best and win. It's all about winning, and doing it our way, what we practice every day," said coach Yuri Escueta as his side ended Group B at 3-4.

San Beda mathematically still has a chance of advancing to the crossover playoffs, but that would require a loss for both San Sebastian, which is facing Jose Rizal University, and Letran, which will meet La Salle, later in the day.

The Red Lions got their act together in the final three minutes of the game as they held a precarious 69-64 lead, with Jacob Cortez, Justine Sanchez, and Tony Ynot stringing eight straight points to take a 77-64 advantage in the last 1:39.

Ato Barba led the Pirates with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals, as Mac Guadana had 11 points, five dimes, four boards, and two steals in the loss.

Lyceum, though, will still head to the playoffs with a 5-2 card and will occupy the No. 2 spot in Group B, setting up a quarterfinal clash against Group A's No. 3 Adamson. With reports from Ian Dominic Carballo

The scores:

San Beda 79 - Kwekuteye 15, Andrada 14, Bahio 13, Sanchez 12, Visser 8, Alfaro 5, Ynot 4, Cortez 4, Cometa 2, Llarena 2, Tagala 0, Teruel 0.

Lyceum 71 - Barba 24, Guadana 11, Vinoya 9, Umali 6, Cunanan 4, Penafiel 4, Omandac 4, Culanay 3, Aviles 2, Larupay 2, Navarro 1, Bravo 1, Montano 0, Villegas 0.

Quarterscores: 17-14; 41-32; 57-52; 79-71.

