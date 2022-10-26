San Sebastian's Jacob Shanoda suspended one-game for hitting Letran's Javillonar

SAN Sebastian will be losing a key piece of its rotation with Jacob Shanoda suspended for one game.

NCAA basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante confirmed the penalty as the forward committed an unsportsmanlike foul deemed as an act of violence in San Sebabstian's game against Letran.

See Fran Yu takes over as Letran rips SSC for sixth straight win

Upon review, Shanoda was seen throwing a punch to the back of the head of Pao Javillonar during a rebound play at the 2:26 mark of the first quarter of the game between the Golden Stags and the Knights.

The commissioner deemed that as a violation of Art. 8.1. of the NCAA Ground Rules which states: "If a punch, elbow or dangerous foul, abhorrent behavioral acts or any other flagrant unsportmanlike action executed by a player and was missed, or overlooked by the referee but was clearly seen on the video, the player involved must be penalized in accordance with the NCAA rules."

Shanoda will serve his one-game ban on Friday when San Sebastian faces Mapua.

The forward averages 3.6 points and 4.2 rebounds as he is a part of the frontline rotation for coach Egay Macaraya.

The Golden Stags own a 3-6 record in the ongoing NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

